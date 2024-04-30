Kingdom Hearts 4 Release Date Window Possibly Leaked

A known insider claims to have heard that Kingdom Hearts 4 has a release date window. The game was announced in 2022 following a GeForce Now leak a year prior, but there’s been no news from Square Enix or Disney since. However, that might change soon.

According to insider Daniel “DanielRPK” Richtman, there’s rumblings of Kingdom Hearts 4 hitting store shelves in 2025. Richtman has a decent reputation, but this does seem somewhat of a safe guess considering both Kingdom Hearts 4 and Dragon Quest 12 are the only two games Square Enix confirmed but hasn’t provided any further information about.

Considering Dragon Quest’s franchise producer stepped down recently, Kingdom Hearts 4 is probably next in line for Square Enix. In 2022, the company said that it was forced to announce the game due to the GeForce Now leak, and asked fans not to expect news anytime soon.

Earlier today, Square Enix announced a loss of nearly $140.9 million for “content abandonment.” The publisher said that it’ll be “more selective and focused in the allocation of development resources” going forward. Square Enix will reexamine its content pipeline under this new approach.