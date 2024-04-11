Splatoon-Like PS5, PS4 Exclusive Foamstars Appears to Have Bombed

Square Enix‘s Splatoon-like PS5, PS4 exclusive Foamstars isn’t doing too well, if an analysis of PSN data by TrueTrophies is anything to go by. Despite being a cross-gen game that launched as part of PS Plus Essential, Foamstars has lost nearly 95% of its player base, making its future uncertain.

Foamstars reminiscent of shuttered PS5, PS4 game Babylon’s Fall

TrueTrophies reports that Foamstars had a stronger debut that Helldivers 2, perhaps owing to its inclusion in the PS Plus Essential lineup. However, its player base dwindled rapidly and consistently. The website analyzed gameplay data from over three million active PSN accounts in partnership with GameInsights to reach the conclusion that Foamstars has lost nearly 95% of its initial player base.

This isn’t to say that no one’s playing Foamstars — just that not enough people are playing it. Square Enix continues to update the game and support it with new content. However, with a dwindling player base, it remains to be seen how long this committment will last.

All of this is reminiscent of PlatinumGames-developed Babylon’s Fall — another PlayStation console exclusive live service title that Square Enix eventually pulled the plug on. The key difference between both titles is that Foamstars actually fared well critically.