PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning May 20, 2024

AAA games make the briefest of appearances in the list of new PS5 and PS4 games for the week of May 20, 2024, but there are still plenty of other games if that one doesn’t take your fancy. That’d be XDefiant, Ubisoft’s free-to-play, first-person arena shooter. Other highlights include the much-delayed System Shock and turn-based tactics and strategy game Crown Wars: The Black Prince.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of May 20 to 26, 2024.

PS5 Games

Jewel Match Solitaire: Atlantis (May 20)

Mortal Fight: Lethal Revenge (May 20)

Paper Trail (May 21)

System Shock (May 21)

XDefiant (May 21)

Doug’s Nightmare (May 22)

4 in a row (May 23)

C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield (May 23)

Crown Wars: The Black Prince (May 23)

Eternal Threads (May 23)

Evil Wizard (May 23)

Galacticare (May 23)

Hauntii (May 23)

Rocket Rumble (May 23)

Sled Riders (May 23)

Ultra Foodmess 2 (May 23)

Wizardry: Proving Grounds Of The Mad Overlord (May 23)

The Glass Staircase (May 24)

Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye (May 24)

PS4 Games

Paper Trail (May 21)

System Shock (May 21)

Doug’s Nightmare (May 22)

4 in a row (May 23)

C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield (May 23)

Eternal Threads (May 23)

Evil Wizard (May 23)

The Quintessential Quintuplets – Five Memories Spent With You (May 23)

The Quintessential Quintuplets – Memories of a Quintessential Summer (May 23)

Sled Riders (May 23)

Soul Link (May 23)

Ultra Foodmess 2 (May 23)

Wizardry: Proving Grounds Of The Mad Overlord (May 23)

The Glass Staircase (May 24)

Hand in Hand (May 24)

Neon Bash (May 24)

A total of 19 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a slightly shorter list of 16 titles. XDefiant is the biggest game of the week, although it will no longer be released on PS4 as originally planned. The delayed arena shooter uses characters from many of the publisher’s other franchises as team factions.

Another often delayed game that finally crosses the finishing line this week is System Shock. The rebooted shooter has been in development for at least nine years. Meanwhile, players take on knights and brigands during the War of Crowns in Crown Wars: The Black Prince. Finally, PSVR 2 players get one new game this week — Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye — where robo-detective Philip Log is searching for automated femme fatale Jenny Montage.