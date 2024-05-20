V Rising PS5 Release Date Set, Special Editions Announced

Stunlock Studios has finally announced a release date for the PS5 version of vampire action RPG V Rising following the success of the game leaving early access on PC earlier this month. While the game will be available as a standard edition, there are also a couple of special editions that will include some or all of the extra content currently available to PC players.

V Rising will be released on PS5 on June 11. The console version will include UI improvements, although these weren’t detailed today, as well as DualSense game controller support.

The standard edition will be priced at $39.99 / €39.99 although PS Plus members can preorder the game at a 10% discount. Players assume the role of a newly-awakened vampire who wants to be the next Dracula. The battle can be taken on solo, in co-op, or with persistent online multiplayer.

Two other special editions will be available at launch, both of which give players five days of early access to the game from June 6. The first of those is the Castlevania Edition for $59.99 / €59.99, which includes the Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack DLC. The DLC will also be available to purchase separately for $19.99 / €19.99 and includes character customization and castle decorations that are inspired by Castlevania’s classic gothic aesthetic:

Wear Alucard’s regalia.

4 unique hairstyles.

3 shapeshifting form variants: Maria Renard, Soul of the Wolf, and the Flea Man.

A wide array of castle decorations and statues reminiscent of Castlevania.

A saddle for your mount, transforming it into Rowdain’s skeletal steed.

Two unique Castlevania tracks to play as ambient music within your castle.

The final edition is the Complete Edition for $99.99 / €99.99. As well as all of the content of the Castlevania Edition, players will also get:

Sinister Evolution Pack The cape and mask of the Plague Chemist. A saddle for your mount, transforming it into a steed enhanced by science! A wide range of mad-science inspired lighting and castle decor. Deck your castle out in the glass and iron suitable for a more modern mind that appreciates progress. Large glass vats to keep your failed experiments!

Dracula’s Relics Pack Cloak and helm of the Immortal King! Glorious black and gold aesthetic for your castle halls. Light your stronghold with braziers that represent the pride of the Vampire. Rest in a coffin and sit on a throne that project your regal status.

Eldest Bloodline Pack 3 shapeshifting form variants: Stygian Wolf, Stygian Bear, Grandma Form A wide array of character customizations, hair styles, and accessories. Hanging gargoyle decorations available in marble, granite, and stone variations. A mighty, massive statue depicting a vicious conflict. A fine centerpiece to any hall.



Stunlock Studios didn’t confirm whether these three DLC packs will be available to purchase separately.