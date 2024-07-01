PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning July 1, 2024

We enter the second half of the year on a quieter note, although the list of new PS5 and PS4 games for the week beginning July 1, 2024, does have some notable titles. The highlight of the week is likely to be Zenless Zone Zero, the latest game from Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo. There’s also free-to-play shooter The First Descendant and the latest in the The Legend of Heroes: Trails series.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of July 1 to 7, 2024.

PS5 Games

The First Descendant (July 2)

Hot Blood (July 2)

Backrooms Brotherhood (July 3)

Offroad Mechanic Simulator (July 3)

Parkitect: Deluxe Edition (July 3)

Elemental Cube (July 4)

Fate Seeker II (July 4)

Scholar’s Mate (July 4)

Zenless Zone Zero (July 4)

Bouncy Chicken (July 5)

Creature Lab (July 5)

Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero (July 5)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak (July 5)

Overdrive Blaster (July 5)

Platform Twister (July 5)

The Street 10 VR (July 6)

PS4 Games

Aquatic Life: Fish Simulator RPG (July 2)

The First Descendant (July 2)

Hot Blood (July 2)

Backrooms Brotherhood (July 3)

Parkitect: Deluxe Edition (July 3)

Border Police: Contraband Simulator 2024 (July 4)

Elemental Cube (July 4)

Fate Seeker II (July 4)

Scholar’s Mate (July 4)

Bouncy Chicken (July 5)

Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero (July 5)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak (July 5)

Platform Twister (July 5)

A total of 16 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a slightly shorter list of 13 titles. Hoyoverse’s urban fantasy action RPG will be hoping to replicate the success of Genshin Impact. It’s off to a great start as the target of 40 million pre-registrations has been smashed and players can still grab the rewards by signing up before the game’s release date.

Elsewhere, third-person online co-op looter shooter The First Descendent will pit player-controlled Descendents against alien invaders taking over the planet of Ingris. There’s also The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak; the first game in the Trails Through Daybreak story arc finally makes its way west after a release in Japan two years ago.