Zenless Zone Zero PS5 Pre-Registration Campaign Now Available

The Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration campaign has now opened up to players on PS5, PC, iOS, and Android. Developer HoYoverse is offering a variety of rewards as signups reach various milestones, with the ultimate target being 40 million players before the game is released later this year.

The Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration campaign rewards

There are six rewards to unlock in the game’s pre-registration campaign. The first in-game reward is unlocked when the campaign reaches 15 million registrations and more rewards are unlocked in regular intervals up to 40 million players. The rewards are:

15 million registrations – 30,000 Dennies

20 million registrations – 3 Master Tapes

25 million registrations – 5 Boopons (Coup-En)

30 million registrations – 5 Master Tapes

35 million registrations – Agent Corin playable character

40 million registrations – 12 Master Tapes

Master Tapes are used to unlock rare characters, whereas Boopons are items used to obtain rare Bangboos (devices that can help the player with different tasks). Dennies can be spent on a variety of in-game items. All items will be sent to players via the in-game mail after Zenless Zone Zero has been released.

To take part in the Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration campaign, players need to go the PlayStation Store and wishlist the game. At the time of writing, the campaign had already reached 31,972,642 players, meaning the first four rewards in the above list have been unlocked.

HoYoverse’s upcoming free-to-play urban fantasy ARPG takes place in the aftermath of an apocalypse caused by calamities known as Hollows. New Eridu is the last metropolis to survive the apocalypse by harnessing technology that can be used to fight the monsters that are found inside the Hollows. Together with a Proxy guide and other characters, players venture into the Hollows to find riches and learn about the mysteries behind the last beacon of civilization.