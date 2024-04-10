Zenless Zone Zero Technical Test Registration Now Open on PS5

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has announced a Technical test for the PS5 version of the free-to-play RPG Zenless Zone Zero.

Zenless Zone Zero Technical Test sign-up details

Players can enroll right now via the official website until April 17, 2024, at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET.

Want to know more about Zenless Zone Zero? The Technical test Sign-Up trailer and official blurb are below.

”Don’t go into the Hollows.

I know, I know, there’s Ether in the Hollows, bizarre creations, even heritage of the old civilization, all precious treasures. But don’t forget, there’s also spatial disorder, monsters and mutants running rampant, and ultimately, a disaster that could swallow the world. They are not a place where ordinary people should go.

So don’t go into Hollows.

Or at least, don’t go in alone.

If you insist on getting into danger, go to New Eridu first.

This city where the good and the bad mix has many people who need the Hollows: Powerful wealthy tycoons, gangs that stalk the streets, conspiracy nuts, and ruthless officials.

Make your preparations there, find strong allies, and most importantly—

Find a ‘Proxy’.

Only they can guide people out of the maze-like Hollows.

Good luck!”

Zenless Zone Zero will be released on PS5 and PC later in 2024.