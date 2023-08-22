Everything Announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 didn’t focus on new reveals, but instead had many updates on existing titles. Here’s everything from the stream.

Little Nightmares 3

Supermassive Games announced that it was developing another Little Nightmares game.

Black Myth: Wukong

This soulslike RPG inspired by Journey to the West got a new trailer full of gameplay.

Killing Floor 3

This zombie shooter sequel was announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder dropped by to speak about his new film and talked about the upcoming game in the universe, too.

Crimson Desert

This open-world action game for “consoles” and PC has gotten a new gameplay trailer.

Payday 3

The heist game has a special heist from rapper and actor Ice T and also got a new live-action trailer.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

This new trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage shows the Arabic voices.

Tekken 8

This latest trailer shows a new mode called Arcade Quest, as well as its release date, which is January 26, 2024.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Sledgehammer Games showed a lengthy demo of a campaign mission.

Granblue Fantasy Relink

This title got a new trailer and a release date of February 1, 2024 for PS4 and PS5.

Immortals of Aveum

It’s not a new trailer, as it came out last week, but Immortals of Aveum’s launch trailer played during the show after being introduced by one of its stars.

Honkai Star Rail

The title is having a technical test on PS5, and recruitment starts on August 23.

Genshin Impact

The long-running RPG is getting a concert series and got a trailer showing off its Fontaine region.

Lords of the Fallen

This upcoming soulslike coming on October 13 to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC got another trailer.

Sonic Superstars

This 2.5D Sonic title got a release date of October 17 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Sonic Frontiers

The 2022 title is getting a big update that will bring new storylines, characters, and challenges. It is coming on September 28.

The First Descendent

This upcoming action shooter coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC got another trailer.

Under the Waves

This narrative title is only a week away from coming out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and got its trailer to celebrate.

Fort Solis

This narrative title just launched and fittingly got a launch trailer.

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game

This off-road experience called Expeditions: A MudRunner Game was announced for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC and is coming in 2024.

The Crew Motorfest

Ubisoft’s racing game got a new trailer. It’ll have a free trial from September 14 to September 17.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

This new trailer for the DLC showed off some of the expansion’s new content, as well as the new features coming to the current-gen versions of the main game for free.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

This incoming RPG from FromSoftware got its launch trailer.

Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 got a new trailer that showed four more characters.

Diablo 4

Blizzard Entertainment showed off the Season of Blood, which kicks off on October 17. Actor Gemma Chan is going to provide one of the voices.

Dustborn

This stylized action title for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC got another trailer that dug into its characters. It is coming in early 2024.

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

This comedic title was announced for PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch for early 2024.

Alan Wake 2

Remedy Entertainment stopped by and ended the show with a look at Alan Wake’s portions of Alan Wake 2.

Delta Force

This shooter series is making a return and is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, but specific systems were not detailed.

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

This tactical game got a new trailer and is coming on November 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Post Trauma

This strange horror game for PC and “consoles” got a new trailer and is coming in spring 2024.

Mandragora

This title got a gameplay trailer and is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2024.

The 7th Guest VR

This strange VR game got its release date, which is October 19 on PC VR, Meta Quest 2, and PSVR2.

Bulletstorm VR

This VR shooter got its release date and is coming to PSVR2, PC VR, and Meta Quest 2 on December 14.

Everything under here was announced for non-PlayStation platforms.

Starfield

The incoming RPG got a new live-action trailer.

Age of Empires 4: Anniversary Edition

The strategy game made a surprise drop on Xbox.

Nightingale

This survival title got its Early Access release date on PC, which is February 22, 2024.

Zenless Zone Zero

This RPG from the Genshin Impact team got a new trailer.

Stormgate

This demonic tactical PC game got a new trailer.

The Last Epoch

This RPG is getting a new mastery class called Runemaster.

Marvel Snap

The mobile title finally fully launched on Steam.

Warhaven

This free-to-play PC action title got a new cinematic trailer that revealed its September 21 release date.

Ara: History Untold

This turn-based strategy game for PC got a trailer that showed some gameplay.

Homeworld 3

This title got a story trailer and its release window, which is February 2024 for PC.

Fae Farm

This sim game is coming to Switch and PC on November 8 and got its launch trailer a few months early.

Endzone 2

This newly announced post-apocalyptic survival colony builder for PC is coming to Early Access in spring 2024.

Lysfanga

This PC action title got another gameplay trailer is coming in early 2024.

Streets of Rogue 2

This PC sandbox title got a gameplay trailer and is coming in 2024.