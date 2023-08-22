Assassin’s Creed Mirage Trailer Details the City of Baghdad

A new Assassin’s Creed Mirage trailer was released during the opening conference of Gamescom 2023, with Ubisoft detailing more of the city of Baghdad, which acts as the main setting for the upcoming game.

What’s new in the Assassin’s Creed Mirage trailer?

The new Assassin’s Creed Mirage trailer doesn’t have much in the way of gameplay, but instead acts as an introduction to the city of Baghdad itself. The video focuses mostly on the inhabitants and ongoing of the city, before revealing more of Basim’s activities in the town.

In the trailer, a voiceover from Basim talks about his return to the city of Baghdad, and what he used to do as a child. He then discusses becoming an assassin and how he’ll use his newfound abilities to help the innocent.

Check out the new Assassin’s Creed Mirage trailer below:

The newest entry in the long-running Assassin’s Creed franchise is said to be a return to the roots of the franchise, with a bigger focus on linear storytelling and stealth gameplay than more recent entries. According to lead producer Fabian Salomon, it will take players about 25-30 hours to completely finish the game.