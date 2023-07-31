Assassin’s Creed Mirage Length Revealed for Different Play Styles

Ubisoft has revealed the estimated length for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Based on internal testing, the developer revealed how much time it’ll roughly take for the main campaign and 100% completion.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage length is a departure from recent AC games

Speaking to French YouTuber Julien Chièze (translation via PCGamesN), lead producer Fabian Salomon said that those who rush through the story will be investing about 20 hours into AC Mirage, completionists are looking at anywhere between 25 to 30 hours to 100% the game, and those who sit in between will be spending an average of 20-23 hours swashbuckling in Baghdad.

This is good news for AC fans who found recent entries tiresome to complete. Despite selling well, Odyssey and Valhalla earned some criticism for their length.

Ubisoft previously said that it has heard fan requests to return the series to its roots, with a more character-driven and focused adventure. Mirage is a product of that.

“Origins, Odyssey, Valhalla – they are all great games with the promise to live an epic journey in a strong fantasy,” Creative director Stéphane Boudon told GamesRadar back in January. “But amongst our fans, we started hearing the desire for a character driven story, focused on the core pillars of the first ACs in a more intimate scale.”