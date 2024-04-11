Assassin’s Creed Japan/Red Menu Allegedly Leaked, Mentions ‘Seasons’

A menu screen purportedly from a dev build of Assassin’s Creed Japan game (code named Red) has apparently leaked. The franchise has become somewhat synonymous with leaks, and if real, the leaked menu screen confirms a Seasons system that a known insider had reported on in the past.

What we’ve learned from the leaked menu of Assassin’s Creed Japan code named Red

The menu screen below has been posted on several subreddits, but stems from the same source. It seems to be running an Xbox Series X dev build, with the “Quality” preset selected and 30 fps displayed on the top left of the screen. This suggests that there will be a Performance mode that targets up to 60 fps.

The screen also displays a “Select Season” option in the menu, which seems to corroborate a a recent report by Insider Gaming. Known insider Tom Henderson claimed that Red will be launched from a hub called Assassin’s Creed Infinity, with players entering AC games from the hub in a matter of a few seconds. He also mentioned a narrative-based Battle Pass-like system that will give players the opportunity to earn cosmetic rewards. If the screen above is legit, this might be what “Season” refers to.

Since the authenticity of the screenshot above hasn’t been established, take it with a grain of salt. Ubisoft hasn’t commented on the leak.