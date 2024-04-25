No Assassin’s Creed Mirage DLC But Basim’s Story May Continue

Ubisoft has reiterated that it has no plans for Assassin’s Creed Mirage DLC or a full-fledged sequel, but Basim’s story might not be over. The character was introduced in 2020’s AC Valhalla as an antagonist, with Mirage exploring his past life.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage wasn’t designed with DLC in mind but Ubisoft has a lot to say about Basim

During a recent Reddit AMA, creative director Stéphane Boudon stressed that Mirage was designed as a standalone experience with no post-launch story content. However, the development team has “ideas on how we could extend the story of Basim.” Boudon separately added that Ubisoft still as “a lot to say about Basim,” hinting at the character’s appearance in future games.

“We’re thrilled by the reception of Mirage!” Boudon said. “We have ideas on how we could extend the story of Basim, surely. But as of today, no post launch content is planned for Mirage.”

Boudon said that his team had a “blast” telling Basim’s story in a small-scale, linear game akin to the original Assassin’s Creed games. However, being limited to telling his “coming-of-age story” was a “difficult exercise.”

Suffice to say, we don’t be getting an AC Mirage sequel but expect to catch a glimpse of Basim again.