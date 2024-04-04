Splinter Cell Remake News Speculated at Ubisoft Forward 2024

Fans are speculating a long-awaited update on Splinter Cell Remake at Ubisoft Forward 2024. Yesterday, the developer announced its digital showcase for June 10, helping to fill in the void left behind by E3. Shortly afterwards, hawk-eyed fans spotted a curious change on Ubisoft Toronto’s Facebook page.

As noted by Twitter user MauroNL, Following the announcement of Ubisoft Forward, the developer’s Toronto office updated both its Facebook profile picture and cover picture that tease Splinter Cell.

Maaaybe some news on Splinter Cell Remake.



Ubisoft Toronto changed their Facebook header and profile picture just yesterday. https://t.co/6KUXYmGjjs pic.twitter.com/bSwYCjbtkF — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) April 3, 2024

Although there’s no guarantee — based solely on this tease — that Splinter Cell Remake will make an appearance at the upcoming event, it does make sense for Ubisoft to show something off. The developer previously acknowledged in numerous earnings calls that its profitability has suffered due to a scant pipeline, prompting the release of games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage to fill in the gap.

The last Splinter Cell Remake update we received was in 2022, when Ubisoft said the game’s release date is still years away because everything is being rebuilt from the ground up and all content will be redone “from scratch.” According to Ubisoft job descriptions, the remake’s story will be re-written and updated for “a modern-day audience.”