No Silent Hill 2 Remake News But Bloober Is Reportedly Shifting Focus to New Project

As fans are clamoring for Silent Hill 2 remake news, it has been reported that developer Bloober Team has begun shifting its focus to its next project. In late November, Bloober Team told concerned fans that Silent Hill 2’s production is progressing smoothly, but it cannot provide any updates beyond that as it was publisher Konami‘s job to do so.

Silent Hill 2 remake possibly in polishing stage

According to known insider and leaker Dusk Golem, Silent Hill 2 is “basically feature complete and just in its polishing phase.” This speculation is supported by the statement Bloober Team released in November 2023, in which it said that the studio is working to ensure that the game “attains the highest quality.”

Dusk Golem also pointed towards a corporate notice on Bloober Team’s website dated January 2, 2024, in which the company mentions that it has secured funding for an Unreal Engine 5 related project.

This notice along with Bloober Team’s November 2023 statement suggests that Silent Hill 2’s remake is likely undergoing final touches. According to Dusk Golem, only a skeleton crew is currently working on the timed PS5 exclusive, while others have moved on to the horror game licensed by The Walking Dead owner Skybound.