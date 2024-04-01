Silent Hill 2 PS5 ESRB Rating Reveals Some New Scenes

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has published a listing for Silent Hill 2‘s PS5/PC remake, awarding it a Mature (17+) label. This age rating was expected, given the game’s content. However, it’s the rating summary that has added a lot more context by revealing scenes that are new to the upcoming release. The section below may contain spoilers so read on at your own risk.

Silent Hill 2 PS5 release has some new “suggestive” material

In the original, Maria talks about working at a strip club, and in the Bloober Team remake, it looks like the developers took it a step further. According to ESRB, Silent Hill 2 contains “characters pole-dancing in strip-club settings; posters of women in revealing outfits (e.g., bra and thong, deep cleavage), and dialogue alluding to sexuality and/or sexual abuse/misconduct.”

The rating also mentions parts of dialogue to explain the Mature label, and some of it has seemingly been modified. “Remember that time in the hotel? You said you took everything. But you forgot that videotape we made” was retained from the original release. The following dialogue that ESRB shared as example of “abuse/misconduct” has been altered a bit: “Don’t touch me…You’re only after one thing…Or you could just force me, like he always did.”

Silent Hill 2 has yet to be dated.