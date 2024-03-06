Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 Frame Rate Averages Around 30 FPS

Capcom has confirmed that Dragon’s Dogma 2 will have an uncapped frame rate on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Additionally, there won’t be any modes on consoles like “Performance” and “Graphics,” leading fans to express concerns because previewers have found the game averaging around 31 FPS on the PS5, and dipping under 30 in some parts.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 preview builds dip under 30 FPS

As pointed out by IGN, Dragon’s Dogma 2’s preview build averaged around 31 FPS at best and sometimes dipped under 30 FPS during heavy combat moments. Capcom has stressed that the preview build is not the final product, but in an interview with Game Informer, director Hideaki Itsuno has confirmed that Dragon’s Dogma 2 targets “around or higher than 30 FPS.” Don’t expect it to go anywhere near 60 FPS.

“The game has an uncapped framerate; we’re aiming to go at around or higher than 30 FPS,” Itsuno told Game Informer. “That is for consoles as well. There are some functions that you can turn on and off, but there aren’t multiple sets of options that you can change at once. But yeah, the frame rate will come uncapped for all consoles.”

Here’s hoping that console players get a stable frame rate at launch on March 22.