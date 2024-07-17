Another Third-Party PS2 Classic Gets Trophies on PS5, PS4

Sony is quietly increasing the list of third-party PS Plus classics that come with trophies on the PS5 and PS4. Last month, PS Plus Premium subscribers were surprised with retroactive trophy patches for third-party games, and it looks like that wasn’t a one-off endeavor. Now, PS2 RPG Summoner has received two trophy lists, one for each console gen.

Will all third-party PS Plus classics eventually get trophies?

Summoner was added to PS Plus Premium this week and is also available for standalone purchase. The 2000 RPG was developed by now-defunct Volition and published by THQ.

Sony has always maintained that adding trophies to classics is up to developers and publishers, while ensuring that its own first-party classics came with the feature. Initially, none of the third-party games came with trophy lists, but it looks like Sony has managed to convince partners to go the extra mile. It’s also possible that Sony itself has been helping partners add trophies to their games.

Whatever the case, it looks like players can expect more third-party classics to get trophy support. However, it remains to be seen if all previously added games will get patched eventually or not.

In related news, both Jeanne d’Arc and Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters also came with trophies this month. Although the former is a Level-5 game, it was published by Sony.