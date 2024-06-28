Dragon’s Dogma 2 Gets Big Free Trial on PS5

Capcom is offering a big chunk of Dragon’s Dogma 2 for free on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. The offer is open to all players and isn’t locked behind any expensive subscriptions like PS Plus Premium, but with the caveat that the free trial is available for a limited time only.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 free trial details and how to access

Players can check out up to two hours of Dragon’s Dogma 2 starting today until July 17th. Although nearly three weeks is enough time for players to give the game a go, for some reason, Xbox Series X|S and PC players get two extra days of the free trial. Capcom hasn’t explained why this is the case.

PS5 players can head over to the PS Store to download the content.

As for what the free trial entails, it’s simply the first two hours of Dragon’s Dogma 2, provided you don’t waste half that time creating characters. Capcom has recommended creating your Arisen and Pawn in advance with the free “Dragon’s Dogma 2 Character Creator & Storage” available via the PS Store because once you download and open the application on your console, the clock begins ticking.

All your progress will carry over to the full game, should you wish to purchase it. Coincidentally, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is on sale for the first time, giving players the opportunity to pick it up for 20% off until July 17.