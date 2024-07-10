NBA 2K25 Release Date and Special Editions Announced for PS5, PS4

Visual Concepts and 2K have confirmed NBA 2K25 release date as well as the game’s various editions. With Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum gracing the cover, NBA 2K25 will release on the PS5 and PS4 among other platforms in September.

Out on September 6th, NBA 2K25 will be offered in standard edition, WNBA edition, All-Star edition, and Hall of Fame edition.

The standard edition will cost $70 on the PS5 and PS4 both. The WNBA edition, which is exclusive to GameStop and only available in North America, will also cost $70. However, there won’t be a PS4 version.

The $100 All-Star edition (for all platforms) will feature Las Vegas Aces Forward A’ja Wilson alongside Tatum on the cover, and comes with the following content: “100,000 VC and MyTEAM content, including 10 MyTEAM Player Cards (3 guaranteed to be 89 OVR), 3 Diamond Shoe Cards, 3 Takeover Boosts, and 1 Amethyst Coach Card; as well as MyCAREER content, including 150x Skill Boosts (25 Games), 75x Gatorade Boosts (25 Games), Jayson Tatum Cover Jersey, Jayson Tatum Electric Skateboard Skin, and a 2K25 Cover Stars Design T-Shirt.”

The Hall of Fame edition will cost $149.99, and will also be available on all platforms. It’ll include everything in the All-Star edition alongside the following: a “MyCAREER Vince Carter Cover Jersey, a Season 1 Pro Pass with 4 upfront Pro Pass rewards, and a 12-Month NBA League Pass Subscription.”