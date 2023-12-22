Bloober Team Set to Create Licensed Horror Game for The Walking Dead Owner Skybound

Bloober Team is set to expand its horror game catalog by partnering with Skybound to make a licensed horror game based on one of its properties.

Bloober Teams With Skybound

Not content with creating a brand new survival horror IP with Private Division and the small matter of that Silent Hill 2 remake, Bloober Team is retaining its ambitious intentions with this latest collaboration.

Bloober Team’s CEO, Piotr Babieno, said it will be providing its “horror know-how” to Skybound for the newly announced game, which is currently codenamed R and scheduled to premiere in 2025.

Skybound is the home of graphic novels such as The Walking Dead, Invincible, and an upcoming adaptation of anthology horror series Creepshow.

Bloober Team has become a significant name in indie horror gaming off the back of Layers of Fear, and Observer, but have had stumbles with some recent titles such as The Medium. The reveal of the Polish developer’s involvement in the long-awaited remake of Silent Hill 2 has proved controversial with long-time fans of the psychological horror series.

The obvious choice for a horror game would naturally be The Walking Dead, a license with many adaptations based on both the comic book series and the AMC show. The games tend to be better when based on the comics, with the likes of Telltale’s The Walking Dead, and Skydance’s The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners being unquestionably better than the likes of The Walking Dead Destinies or Survival Instinct.