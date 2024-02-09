Silent Hill 2 Remake is in the Final Stage of Development Says Producer

Konami producer Motoi Okamoto has confirmed Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake is in the final stage of development.

Silent Hill 2 remake in the final stretch

Speaking to Famitsu, Okamoto, who spearheads the Silent Hill revival, was asked how development was going on the Silent Hill 2 remake, and while he wasn’t going too in-depth, he did lead with this fact.

”we are at the final stage of development. Unfortunately, there is little I can tell you at this point. As a game, you can imagine Silent Hill 2 is the same as everyone imagines, and is easy to play in modern times, and can be enjoyed with beautiful visuals that look like a direct form of memory correction”.

The description of how the Silent Hill 2 remake will play backs up previous comments from Bloober Team that it was being ”safe” with the game.

As aforementioned, we take a very safe approach to any changes. We remain faithful to the original title. Nonetheless, we are applying adjustments to certain areas where things need modernizing due to the passage of time.

Silent Hill made its return recently with a combat trailer for the Silent Hill 2 remake and a brand new free game titled Silent Hill: The Short Message, which was released on PS5.

The Silent Hill 2 combat trailer was the first time fans had seen the remake since its initial reveal trailer in 2022. The game has been in development for over four years now, and it does seem like it should be close to wrapping up at this point. A 2024 release still looks quite likely.