Max Payne Remakes in Full Production by Q2 2024

The Max Payne remakes are set to enter production by Q2 2024 according to developer Remedy Entertianment.

Max Payne remakes development escalates

The news was revealed during the company’s quarter one investor call presentation. While this doesn’t mean the remakes of Max Payne and Max Payne 2 are that close to release, it does mean Remedy will be heavily investing its time in them this Summer.

The Max Payne games’ revivals will have a similar budget to Remedy’s most recent game, the award-winning Alan Wake 2. Both remakes will be made using Remedy Entertainment’s in-house Northlight engine, which was used for Alan Wake 2, Control, and Quantum Break.

They’ll sadly be going ahead without Max Payne voice actor and Remedy stalwart James McCaffrey after the actor passed away at the end of 2023.

Elsewhere at Remedy, Control 2 is still in the proof-of-concept stage. The co-operative multiplayer game code named Condor is also ready for production, but it seems like a far more ambitious and time-consuming project than the Max Payne remakes. The studio says it has “acquired valuable insights into developing service-based games” to get the ball rolling.

The Max Payne 1&2 remakes have no set release date, but will likely launch for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC and before Remedy’s other projects.