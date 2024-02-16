Alan Wake 2 is Remedy’s Fastest-Selling Game Ever

Remedy Entertainment has revealed sales figures for Alan Wake 2, making it the developer’s fastest-selling game yet.

Alan Wake 2 sales herald little darkness

The developer behind Max Payne, Control, and Quantum Break announced that Alan Wake 2 has sold 1 million units by the end of December 2023, and 1.3 million units as of the beginning of February 2024.

Comparatively, Remedy’s previous best, 2019’s Control, sold over 50% fewer copies and over three times fewer digital copies in four months than Alan Wake 2 did in two months.

Control has had a long tail to its sales, with more than four million copies sold since launch, and Remedy believes the same will be true of Alan Wake 2, especially with two DLC expansions arriving soon.

“We are happy with the start of Alan Wake 2’s sales. The price point has also remained at a high level, and the game has already recouped a significant part of the development and marketing expenses. We will continue to develop the game to serve existing fans and attract new players and expect the game to continue selling well.” Remedy CEO Tero Virtala said of the news.

“The successful launch of Alan Wake 2 has supported our other game projects: Condor, Control 2 and Max Payne 1&2 remake have all increased development pace thanks to the personnel released from Alan Wake 2, and we expect these projects to reach their next development stages during the first half of 2024,” continued Virtala. ”We now have two established franchises: Control and Alan Wake, which are linked through the Remedy Connected Universe. Growing and expanding these franchises will be a key part of our future.”

Alan Wake 2 launched to critical acclaim on October 27, 2023 and was featured in PlayStation Lifestyle’s Best Horror Games of 2023 and was also the site’s Game of the Year after polling highest among staff.