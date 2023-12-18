Max Payne Actor James McCaffrey Has Died

Max Payne voice actor James McCaffrey has died at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer.

Remembering James McCaffrey

TMZ reported McCaffrey’s death, and noted he passed away on Sunday whilst surrounded by family and friends.

In all three installments, McCaffrey provided the gravelly tones for Remedy Entertainment’s Max Payne. He also voiced Thomas Zane and Alex Casey in the Alan Wake series, reprising the role of Casey only this year for Alan Wake 2. mcCaffrey also appears in Remedy’s Control as the voice of Zachariah Trench.

Outside of Remedy games, he also voiced Edward carnby in the 2008 Alone in the Dark.

McCaffrey was just as busy in television and film. He starred in shows such as Rescue Me, Revenge, Jessica Jones, Suits, and Sex in the City. In film, he starred in the likes of American Splendor, Hide & Seek, and the Max Payne movie.

A representative for McCaffrey put out a statement that reads “One of Dick Wolf’s proteges (“”Swift Justice), McCaffrey went on to a successful 35-year career in television and film. Trained at the Actor’s Studio, he never lost his love for creating characters; however, his good looks often pushed him toward leading man roles.”

Remedy is currently remaking the first two Max Payne games.