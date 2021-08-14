Remedy Entertainment has announced its financial results for the period ended June 30th, revealing a “strong” financial position with an increase in operating profit and revenue.

The developer is still raking royalty revenues from Control, with Q2 2021 revenue reportedly higher than in Q2 2020 revenue. Remedy has said that its strong cash position has enabled it to come up with ambitious long-term plans.

Part of the plans, as previously announced, is a multiplayer spin-off of Control that’ll be published by 505 Games. The publishing agreement also extends to a big-budget Control game, which is in early conception phase. In the same report, Remedy revealed that Control has now been played by over 10 million players.

In terms of upcoming projects, Remedy announced that its mystery AAA project with Epic Games has entered full production. The project is still under wraps but rumors have been swirling that it’s an Alan Wake title.

Vanguard, the studio’s free-to-play co-op game, is “progressing at a good pace” and is currently undergoing closed gameplay tests. Remedy also has a smaller-scale game currently in full production.

“Control continues to reach new players, expands into new games, and is a strong proof of our ability to create category defining games and brands,” reads the financial report. “Our multi-project model is continuously developing and we are approaching a phase where we can launch new games more often and more regularly. We are on track to reach our ambitious long-term growth objectives.”

Thanks to its recent success, Remedy has been able to increase its headcount to 293.

