Max Payne 1&2 Remake Update Given by Remedy

It looks like Max Payne 1&2 Remake‘s release date window will be ahead of Remedy Entertainment‘s other known projects. In a new financial report, the developer provided updates on a number of its projects following Alan Wake 2‘s release, revealing that Max Payne 1&2 Remake is the furthest in its pipeline.

Remedy Entertainment told stakeholders that Max Payne 1&2 Remake has “progressed into the production readiness stage,” indicating that it has yet to enter full-fledged production and it’ll be a while before we get a release date window. That said, the studio seems confident that its endeavor will be a success.

“We have gained clarity on the style and scope of the game, and we have an exceptionally well-organized team working on it. With these accomplishments, we are excited about the project and its future success,” reads the financial report.

Meanwhile, Control 2 is still in the proof-of-concept stage. While Remedy’s co-operative multiplayer game code-named Condor is also ready for production, it seems like a far more ambitious and time-consuming project than Max Payne 1&2 Remake. The studio says it has “acquired valuable insights into developing service-based games” to get the ball rolling.