Control 2 and Max Payne Remake Have “Progressed Well” Says Remedy

Remedy CEO Tero Virtala has revealed that production of Control 2 and Max Payne 1&2 Remake have “progressed well” in the first quarter of the year, according to a new financial statement. Virtala also provides updates on Alan Wake 2 and several multiplayer games that only have codenames at this point. Taken altogether, Remedy Entertainment looks like it’s very busy with five known projects in development.

Alan Wake 2 is the last phase of full production

In the comment section of the new statement to investors, Virtala reveals that both Control 2 and Max Payne 1&2 Remake have moved to the proof-of-concept stage. In particular, the development team has worked on the world building and gameplay mechanics of Control 2, while the studio expects to grow the size of the team behind the Max Payne remake gradually towards the end of the year. It hopes that the remake will be at a “high quality to today’s consoles and PCs.”

Remedy will also continue development on Codename Condor, a co-operative multiplayer game set in the world of Control, as well as Codename Vanguard, a F2P co-operative game that has gained more momentum with new key hires. Codename Condor is a part of Remedy’s plans to “expand the Control brand.”

Meanwhile, in line with our prior report, Alan Wake 2 will be releasing this year. Remedy is focusing its efforts on its upcoming launch, with the game starting its “last major phase of full production.”