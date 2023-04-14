Alan Wake 2 Release Date Still Aiming for 2023

Remedy has confirmed the Alan Wake 2 release date is still on schedule for 2023 despite the lack of news we’ve had on the game since last year. The brief mention came amidst the reveal of a new logo for the company, as well as assurances there will be more games to come in the “coming years”.

Alan Wake 2 is playable from start to finish

The last we heard about Alan Wake 2 was in Remedy’s most recent financial results report in February. CEO Tero Virtala confirmed the game was in “full production”, would “soon have all content in place”, and “is playable from start to finish”. Remedy had said they would “go dark” to continue work on the game at the end of 2021, and it seems like Alan Wake 2 is still on track for a 2023 release date despite the lack of public updates.

Remedy’s other games currently in progress include Control 2, remasters of Max Payne and Max Payne 2, and a free-to-play, co-op PvE shooter codenamed Condor. None of these games have a release window more specific than “in the coming years.”

The developer is keen to move away from its legacy as the creator of the Max Payne franchise. Today’s logo change gets rid of the bullet in the letter R that represented the franchise and takes a more representative approach to their “whole portfolio of games, new and old.”