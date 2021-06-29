After a successful partnership with Control, Remedy Entertainment has once again teamed up with 505 Games to produce a spin-off in the franchise. The project is currently codenamed Condor and will be a “4-player cooperative PvE” title.

Condor is set to expand on the world that was introduced in Control, and acts as another piece of the Remedy Connected Universe that the developer has been setting up. The franchise’s Game Director Mikael Kasurinen describes the world as “a place for multitudes of stories, events, and characters” and “a place where unexpected, strange, and extraordinary things occur”. Not much else is known about the premise of the game apart from the concept art shown above. The title will be developed on Remedy’s Northlight engine and will be aiming for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The initial development budget has been set at €25 million.

The game is the creation of Remedy’s new multiplayer-focused team known as Vanguard. Their main aim is “to challenge conventions and to prototype and ship new types of ongoing live multiplayer game experiences”. Kasurinen is aware that fans have their reservations over the team trying something different from their more traditional single-player experiences:

We get that there is going to be skepticism about multiplayer. But I believe we can create shared experiences without compromising the unique DNA of who we are, or the stories we want to tell. Yes, we need to re-think our angles, our techniques, our mindset, but we see it as an exciting challenge: What would a Remedy multiplayer game look like?

Remedy currently has five games in development. As well as Condor, a single-player campaign for Crossfire X/HD has been confirmed. There is also the studio’s “next big title”, and this could possibly be the “bigger-budget Control-game” that was also revealed today. More information on this title will be revealed in the future. The collection is completed by two unannounced console and PC titles in collaboration with Epic Games. Rumors also recently came up that Remedy was working with Sony on a PlayStation-exclusive title, but those have yet to be confirmed.

