Alan Wake Rocks Out in Herald of Darkness Music Video

If Nicki Minaj can be in Call of Duty, then Alan Wake can sing and star in a music video. This is exactly what he has done in the Old Gods of Asgard music video for Herald of Darkness.

Show me the Champion of Light

One of the most memorable moments of Alan Wake 2 is the chapter titled We Sing, in which Alan Wake’s interview on a talk show turns into a multimedia musical number. Wake is played physically by Finnish actor Ilkka Villi and voiced by Matthew Porretta (Control’s Dr. Casper Darling). Both get a runout in the rock epic that spans almost 15 minutes in its original form.

The music video doesn’t just display game footage all over again; it gives us a unique presentation of the talk show interview and shapes it into a more manageable sub-10-minute package (which is still enough time for guitar solos and Alan’s brief Jazz bit). It’s still sublimely daft and catchy.

The song has also been released on music streaming services such as Spotify, with Game, Video, and Radio edits available to listen to.

Old Gods of Asgard is the alter ego of Finnish band, Poets of the Fall. The former was introduced in the original Alan Wake, and they had musical set pieces in that game and Remedy’s Control during he notable Ashtray Maze section. Old Gods of Asgard have a more significant role in Alan Wake 2, albeit not always in their more youthful visage seen in the video.

Poets of the Fall have contributed music as themselves to Remedy games before, including Late Goodbye for Max Payne 2.

Alan Wake 2 is in the running for Game of the Year at December’s The Game Awards, facing stiff competition from Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Resident Evil 4, and Baldur’s Gate 3.

Alan Wake 2 is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and the Epic Games Store on PC.