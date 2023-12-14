Lack of Alan Wake 2 Physical Disc Seems to Have Hurt Sales

Despite being a critical hit, Alan Wake 2 may have suffered in terms of sales, partly owing to the lack of a physical disc. Remedy Entertainment had said that it opted to make the game digital-only because of a shift in consumer preferences as well as its desire to limit the price tag to $60.

Alan Wake 2 sales remain somewhat of a mystery, and here’s why

Alan Wake 2’s sales are hard to account for because publisher Epic Games doesn’t provide digital data, leaving analysts to estimate its performance based on various factors like player engagement. Circana’s Mat Piscatella reports that during the month of November, Alan Wake 2 ranked 113 on the PS5 and 147 on Xbox consoles in terms of player engagement. Meanwhile, Ampere Analysis estimates that Alan Wake 2 sold around 850,000 copies across consoles.

It’s possible that Alan Wake 2 fared better on PC, but it is worth noting that the game is exclusive to the Epic Games Store, much to its own detriment, considering a significant number of players on other popular platforms like Steam have been left out.

Our global Alan Wake 2 sales estimate across console end of Nov is ~850k



Think there will be a fair amount of interest at a reduced price, and then there is sub service inclusion down the line (I assume)



Worth noting that AW Remastered got a decent boost in Oct/Nov as well pic.twitter.com/GtI1DFcomQ — Piers Harding-Rolls (@PiersHR) December 13, 2023

Got a few questions on Alan Wake II performance…



According to Circana's Player Engagement Tracker, Alan Wake II ranked 147th in November active user count on XBS and was 113th on PlayStation 5. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) December 13, 2023

When asked if the situation is as dire as it seems, Piscatella opined that Alan Wake 2 may have benefitted from better marketing and better reach, including a disc release.

Hard to know for sure. We don't currently report on EGS so perhaps PC is carrying a lot of weight. But, imo, a physical release and more promotion wouldn't have hurt on the consoles. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) December 13, 2023

It probably didn’t help that Alan Wake 2 launched in a busy period packed with blockbusters like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.