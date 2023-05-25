Alan Wake 2 Physical Release Not Happening, Dev Explains Going Digital-Only

Remedy Entertainment has announced that Alan Wake 2 will not release on disc, but the game’s price will reflect its digital-only launch. Alan Wake 2’s October release date was announced during yesterday’s PlayStation Showcase, following which Remedy published an FAQ explaining its decision to go digital.

Alan Wake 2 PC price is lower than PS5’s

Remedy says that it decided not to launch Alan Wake 2 on disc because a “large number” of players have made the shift to digital libraries, and further pointed out that both Sony and Microsoft now offer digital consoles.

More importantly, Remedy wants to sell Alan Wake 2 for $59.99 / €59.99 on consoles and $49.99 / €49.99 on PC. Releasing the game on disc means it would have to price the game at $70 on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Remedy also isn’t a fan of the practice of selling discs without games installed on them, or games requiring players to download chunky day-one patches.

“We did not want to ship a disc product and have it require a download for the game — we do not think this would make for a great experience either,” Remedy wrote.

Alan Wake 2 will release on October 17, 2023.