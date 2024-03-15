Sony Selling Digital Game Codes Again, But Only in Brazil for Now

Sony seems to be selling digital download codes for PlayStation games again. Unfortunately, however, this endeavor is limited to PSVR 2 games in Brazil… at least for now. The company stopped selling download codes via retailers in April 2019 — a move that resulted in disappointment among fans, and lawsuits in U.S. and U.K.

Sony previously sued for pulling digital PlayStation game codes from retailers

YouTuber JOAO_PSX (via Reddit) first reported that PSVR 2 download codes had been spotted in Brazilian retail stores. The image below, taken from their video, shows the game cards at an unspecified retailer.

To keep expectations in check, it seems that Sony is merely trying to improve PSVR 2’s visibility in the region, especially given the headset’s hefty price tag and limited appeal. Although the PSVR 2 has a decent library of games, players argue that it lacks compelling titles. It’s no surprise, then, that the photo above pictures some of the most high profile PSVR 2 releases.

In other words, Sony is unlikely to roll this initiative back out worldwide or extend it to PS5 games. The company has been sued for its “monopoly” over digital game prices. One of the lawsuits, which was filed in the U.S., has been dismissed. However, the U.K. lawsuit is going ahead.