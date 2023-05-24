Everything Announced at the PlayStation Showcase 2023

The PlayStation Showcase 2023 event had about an hour of announcements and reveals. It can all be a lot to take in, so here’s everything that was announced at the 2023 PlayStation Showcase.

Fairgames

Fairgames is Haven’s first title and will be a “competitive heist experience” with “emergent sandbox gameplay.” It was announced for PS5 and PC.

Helldivers 2

This sequel has a shift in perspective and is now a third-person shooter. It is coming to PS5 and PC in 2023.

Immortals of Aveum

EA’s magical shooter for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC just got a new trailer.

Ghostrunner 2

Ghostrunner 2 got its first trailer and is releasing in 2023 for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

Phantom Blade Zero

This is a new hack and slash RPG from S-Game where players play as Soul, “an elite assassin serving an elusive but powerful organization known simply as ‘The Order.'” It has no release window, but will come out on PS5.

Sword of the Sea

Giant Squid’s next game is coming to PS5. The studio previously made Abzu and The Pathless.

The Talos Principle 2

The sequel to the popular puzzle game is coming out in 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. It “greatly expands on the beloved original with more mind-bending puzzles to solve, new puzzle mechanics, a richer storyline, more secrets to uncover, and the biggest, weirdest world Croteam has ever built.”

Neva

Neva is a new title from Gris developer Nomada Studio and is coming in 2024. It’ll also be on PC, Switch, and Xbox Series X|S. It features a “young woman and her lifelong bond with a magnificent wolf as they embark on a thrilling adventure through a dying world.”

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean

This 2.5D open-world sequel is releasing in 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Foamstars

Square Enix’s new Splatoon-like party shooter is releasing on PS4 and PS5 in 2024.

The Plucky Squire

This previously revealed platformer is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch later this year.

Teardown

This popular physics-based title is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2023.

Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake and Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1

Konami finally announced the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, and it coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A remastered version of Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, and the original Metal Gear Solid 3 are coming to PlayStation 5 (and possibly other platforms, too) this fall.

Towers of Aghasba

This new adventure game about rebuilding “civilization and [restoring] exotic ecosystems” on a fantasy island is releasing in 2024 on PC and PS5.

Final Fantasy 16

The latest Final Fantasy 16 trailer showed off more of the PS5 RPG.

Alan Wake 2

The horror game got a lengthy gameplay trailer, as well as a release date on October 17 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The next Assassin’s Creed game got a release date of October 12 and a new trailer for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC.

Revenant Hill

Revenant Hill is the new game from The Gloom Society, a co-op that has worked on games like Night in the Woods and, strangely enough, 2016’s Doom. This title about a cat named Twigs trying to make ends meet is coming to PS4 and PS5 sometime in the future.

Granblue Fantasy Relink

This co-op action RPG is coming to PS4, PS5, and PC in winter 2023.

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6, which is on the cusp of releasing, just got a new trailer.

Ultros

This cyclical Metroidvania with art from El Huervo (who worked on Hotline Miami) is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC in 2024.

Tower of Fantasy

This cyberpunk open-world RPG is coming to PS4 and PS5 this summer.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 got its first trailer, giving players a look at the action RPG coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2

The new title in the Five Nights at Freddy’s series is a PSVR2 game coming in late 2023.

Resident Evil 4 Remake VR Mode

The Resident Evil 4 remake’s VR mode for PSVR2 got its first trailer, but no release date.

Arizona Sunshine 2

The sequel to the popular VR shooter got announced for PSVR2 and PC for 2023.

Crossfire Sierra Squad

The PSVR2 shooter Crossfire Sierra Squad got a lengthy gameplay trailer.

Synapse

Synapse, which Sony had previously revealed, is coming to PSVR2 on July 4.

Beat Saber

The acclaimed VR game is out now on PSVR2 with Queen DLC.

Marathon

Bungie has resurrected its Marathon series for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

The Final Shape is the last chapter in the Light & Darkness Saga. Also the next Destiny 2 showcase will be on August 22.

Concord

Concord is Firewalk Studios’ PVP shooter coming to PS5 and PC in 2024.

PlayStation Project Q and earbuds

Sony is making a streaming peripheral and some earbuds.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 got its first big gameplay reveal, showing off the two Spider-Men and some new antagonists.