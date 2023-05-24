Resident Evil 4 Remake VR Mode Gets First Trailer

Capcom had previously revealed that the Resident Evil 4 remake was getting a VR mode for PlayStation VR2. And it has taken to the PlayStation Showcase to reveal the first trailer for it.

The trailer shows part of the infamous village fight and the slow trek to it. Players can dual wield and parry, the latter of which was introduced in the remake (and the former was in the Meta Quest game). And as noted by the PlayStation Blog, the full game will be playable in VR (which is more than the “content” that was previously stated in the reveal trailer).

There’s no release date for the free update, though. The trailer only states that it is “in development,” which is not too different from what Capcom said earlier this year.