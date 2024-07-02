Resident Evil 9 Is in Development With Resident Evil 7 Director Spearheading Sequel

At Capcom Next Summer 2024, it was confirmed that Resident Evil 9 is in development and is being fronted by Resident Evil 7’s Koshi Nakanishi.

With much murmuring and rumors bubbling about what’s going on with the survival horror juggernaut’s next entry, Nakanishi himself confirmed he’s heading up Resident Evil 9. However, he wasn’t too keen to give much away at this time.

Resident Evil 9 helmed by longtime series director

”We’re making a new Resident Evil,” Nakanishi said towards the end of the Capcom Next showcase. “It was really difficult to figure out what to do after (Resident Evil 7). But I found it, and to be honest, it feels substantial. I can’t share any details just yet, but I hope you’re excited for the day I can.”

That’s about all we have regarding Resident Evil 9. Speculation about potential settings, characters, time periods, and more will undoubtedly continue. There had been murmurings of an open-world entry with Capcom utilizing what it has learned from Dragon’s Dogma 2 and the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds.

Nakanishi has plenty of Resi experience besides Resident Evil 7. He was a designer on Resident Evil 5 and directed Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D and Revelations.

Resident Evil 9 will have big shoes to fill after the staggering success of Village. The eighth entry sold 10 million units quicker than any other game in the series to date.

It’s been reported that while Capcom continues to look to the future, more remakes are incoming. Resident Evil Zero and Code Veronica are allegedly getting the remake treatment next after successful remakes of the original four games over the years.