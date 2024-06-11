Resident Evil Village Hits Major Sales Milestone in Record Time

Capcom has revealed that Resident Evil Village has passed a major sales milestone and broke a series record in reaching it.

Resident Evil Village makes series history

Since its release in 2021, the game has topped 10 million sales globally, which makes it the fastest title in the series to reach that number. It’s the eighth mainline title.

As of March 2024, the Resident Evil franchise has sold more than 152 million copies worldwide. After a critical slump, the series was boosted by the success of Resident Evil 7. That game has sold almost 14 million copies to date, matched by the 2019 Resident Evil 2 remake.

For context, Resident Evil 7 still hadn’t hit 10 million sales by the time the eighth game came out, a four-year gap to Village’s three.

Resident Evil Village joined the Capcom Platinum Club shortly after its release. The award goes to any Capcom title that hits a million sales.

DLC, a repackaged Gold Edition, and ports to more hardware have bolstered the game over the years. It’s also on PSVR 2 in its entirety. It sees the continuation of Ethan Winters’ story as he heads into deadly new territory and faces off against a selection of freakish monstrosities.