Five Nights at Freddy’s Help Wanted 2 Release Date Window Set in Trailer

During Sony’s PlayStation Showcase, Steel Wool Studios revealed Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2, a sequel to the 2019 survival horror game.

When does Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 come out?

A trailer for the game was shown off, promising fans that they haven’t seen anything yet, and including a brief jumpscare at the end in typical Five Nights at Freddy’s fashion. The game was also revealed to be released sometime in “late 2023,” although no information beyond that was revealed.

“Help Wanted 2 will feel familiar to players who experienced the first game, but with all new games, locations, story, and animatronics. Do your best to complete your work as fast and as diligently as you can, but be careful,” says the developer. “One wrong move at this job can lead to… unexpected consequences. Utilizing the enhanced power and fidelity of PS VR2, this title will be the most immersive, heart-racing Five Nights at Freddy’s title ever. PS VR2 sense controller and headset haptics let players feel every step, rumble, and shake as you race to complete your tasks on time. VR brings players even closer to the animatronics than ever before, just not too close, they have been known to bite.”

The first game was released in 2019 and was initially a virtual reality release before releasing in non-VR for players. It’s unclear whether or not the sequel will have any virtual reality components, however.