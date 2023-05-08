Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie Trailer Leak ‘Disheartened’ FNAF Creator

The recent Five Nights at Freddy’s movie trailer leak has left FNAF creator Scott Cawthon “disheartened” and “frustrated.” A low-quality video started making rounds over the weekend, and despite copyright strikes, the trailer is still being hosted on a number of forums and social media pages.

FNAF creator thanks fans for helping to contain movie trailer leak

In a lengthy statement on Reddit, Cawthon lamented the leak, stating that he was at a park with his children when he began receiving emails and messages about the video. He reminded fans that the movie’s production team has been working hard on the project and for it to be spoiled in this way has been “frustrating.”

That said, Cawthon was surprised to note that a number of the game’s fans as well as YouTubers refused to share the leak and criticized it, and he thanked them for their pushback.

“It’s really difficult, if not impossible, to prevent people from trying to spoil things for everyone else, but it was really encouraging to see the fanbase pull together and push back against it,” Cawthon wrote. “For those of you who resisted watching it, I think you’ll be much happier when you’re able to see a finished product that is edited and polished, with VFX and proper sounds.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s will hit theaters and Peacock streaming service on October 27, 2023.