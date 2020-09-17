The reveal of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach counts among one of the many surprises featured during yesterday’s PS5 games event. This particular adventure introduces a new night at a new location, Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizza Plex, alongside a fresh bunch of “friends.” If the franchise and this title’s reveal trailer are anything to go by, Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizza Plex probably isn’t as family friendly as some may hope.

Get a glimpse at the next Five Night at Freddy’s adventure in the teaser trailer below:

As of writing, Steel Wool Studios and ScottGames have yet to share a launch date for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach. However, the trailer does confirm the game will launch on the PS4, PS5, and PC platforms. The above teaser video also notes details about the game’s PlayStation console exclusivity, which is scheduled to end three months after its release.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Steel Wool Studios Co-Founder Andrew Dayton outlines what the developers are aiming for with the next Five Nights at Freddy’s entry. While Security Breach is a cross-gen project, it will take full advantage of all the PS5 has on offer. Ray tracing will bring the scary animatronics to life with detail that wasn’t previously possible. 3D audio is set to fully immerse players in the franchise’s frightening atmosphere like never before. Plus, the next-gen console’s highly touted SSD should guarantee that “the pace of terror is never interrupted.”

PlayStation 5 arrives in a couple of months on November 12th. When Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach will launch currently remains to be seen.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]