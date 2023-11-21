Five Nights at Freddy’s Help Wanted 2 Comes to PSVR2 Next Month

Hot on the heels of the hit movie adaptation, PSVR2 users can experience the world of Five Nights at Freddy’s up close and personal with Five Nights at Freddy’s Help Wanted 2 arriving in December.

The sequel to the PSVR title, which was already expected to release in Late 2023, is expanding beyond the realms of the original and becoming a multifaceted playground of terror and the occasional treat.

Not only is there classic FNAF action in VR with freshly-adapted Sister Location levels, but a host of mini-games centered on participating in the events around the Pizzaplex.

Go Backstage as a VIP with Roxanne Wolf in the Pizzaplex Salon! She loves being up close and personal with those who adore her almost as much as she loves terrorizing those who ruin her good looks. Being fashion-forward, she has a menacing menagerie of makeup and accessories to choose from for a new style every time! She’s not the most patient of the band, though, so while you’re glamming her up, you’ll want to get it perfect every single time.

Head into the Fazcade and enjoy classic games like Bonk-a-Bon and Fazerblast! You’ll need some precision and quick reflexes to get the high scores! If you’re a crack shot with lightning-fast reflexes, you may even live long enough to see them!

Staff our safety and security team to perform basic first aid for guests who aren’t feeling quite like themselves. Whether it’s a small patch up, or curing rabies, you’ve gotta have it covered! Fazbear Entertainment doesn’t have the necessary license to stock any sedatives, so be as delicate as possible when sawing off limbs because a patient’s screams will draw unwanted attention.

Hop over the counter at El Chips and get the federally mandated amount of value preparing food in the Pizzaplex! While it’s hard not to question what the nacho cheese is made of, it’s even harder to keep up with the near-endless combinations of possible orders during the dinner rush. Remember, the S.T.A.F.F. bots serving orders do not need to sleep, eat, or stop, ever – so don’t get distracted wondering why you’re the only human employee left…

Head over to the Ticket Booth and catch a ride on Captain Foxy’s Cowboy Adventure! On this lighthearted log ride, you’ll float through the old West as a gunslinger in search of booty! In the event of a breakdown, please remain calm while the staff finds your location. You may have inadvertently drifted off course!

If you’re short on dread, dive into the world of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location! Between keeping Funtime Freddy busy while repairing electrical breakers or surviving a classic security office game until 6 AM, this fan-favorite brought to life is as fun as it is terrifying! It’s an experience littered with custom VR gameplay!

Beyond that, Steel Wool Studios has revealed some of the PSVR2-centric extras that will help immerse FNAF fans like never before.

The unique features of the PSVR 2 headset has enabled us to create a more engaging horror experience through controller haptics, 3D audio, and so much more. The rumble within the headset has been hooked up to our most terrifying moments, adding a level of physicality to jumpscares not previously possible.

Lastly, thanks to the PSVR 2’s eye-tracking system, players will have their minds read by the fortune teller, Mystic Hippo! A minigame has been built exclusively for the Playstation 5 where players can challenge her ancient powers of perception! Pick a card, any card, and she’ll peer through you to guess what it is. If you’re also attuned with the supernatural you can try to fool her, but I wouldn’t hold your breath. She will also guide you through everything Help Wanted 2 has to offer.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Help Wanted 2 is available on PSVR2 on December 14, 2023.