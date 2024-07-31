PS Plus Essential August 2024 Games Revealed

We’re onto the last day of July and that has prompted Sony to announce the three PS Plus Essential August 2024 games. While everybody is distracted by the Xbox Game Pass leaks surrounding the August lineup, Sony managed to avoid anybody spoiling the surprise for the games that will be available in just a few days’ time.

All the PS Plus Essential August 2024 games

All three games will be available as part of PS Plus Essential from August 6, 2024, until September 2. The three games we’ll be getting in just a few days are:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5, PS4)

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach (PS5, PS4)

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (PS4)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga puts its traditional humorous spin on the events of the nine films from the three Star Wars trilogies. The huge amount of source material gives players access to the biggest ever LEGO roster with around 300 playable characters, such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Rey, Finn, and BB-8 as heroes, and Darth Vader and Kylo Ren as villains.

Family-friendly survival horror game Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach takes place in Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. A young boy called Gregory finds himself trapped in the shopping mall overnight. If that’s not scary enough, he’s being hunted down by reimagined Five Nights at Freddy’s characters and new, horrific threats. The game also comes with the free Ruin DLC where Gregory finds himself trapped in the now-abandoned Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex once again.

Finally, the dark fantasy 2D action RPG Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights sees the residents of Land’s End transformed into frenzied undead monstrosities known as the Blighted. A young woman named Lily wakes up in a church and finds herself unraveling the mystery of the kingdom destroyed by the Rain of Death. With the help of knights by her side, she must take on powerful foes and release them from their curse.

