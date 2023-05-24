Assassin’s Creed Mirage Release Date Confirmed During PS Showcase

Ubisoft headed to the PlayStation Showcase to confirm the Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date following retailer leaks earlier today. Mirage will be released for PS5 and PS4 on October 12, 2023, as well as for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Amazon Luna, and PC.

A new trailer also gave us a first glimpse of gameplay since the game was announced back in September. Many of the previous rumors were confirmed, including slow-motion assassinations, plenty of NPCs occupying the streets, skills like eagle vision, and the largest assortment of gadgets to date that include smoke bombs and throwing knives.

Parkour seems to take a front seat as Basim makes his way around Baghdad. Returning features to help him make his way around include the hooks that allow Basir to swing around corners, tilting poles that make it possible to cross large gaps between buildings, tightropes, merchandise lifts, and those infamous hay stacks.

Baghdad itself appears to be a varied city, and it will be divided into four distinct zones as previously rumored, from “the industrial Karkh to the lush gardens of the Round City”. There will be world events and “historical figures that shaped the Golden Age of Baghdad” to locate when not hunting down targets.

After collecting contracts at the Assassin’s bureaus, players will need to hunt down vital clues on their targets. The trailer did seem to suggest that players will have multiple ways of taking down their targets, though, as we see Basim deciding whether to bribe guards to look the other way or find a more murderous approach as he infiltrates a building.

Ubisoft also revealed that Baghdad will not be the only location in the game; Basim will also travel to Alamut, the legendary home of the Assassins and stronghold for the Hidden Ones. Here he will meet Roshan, a master assassin who takes Basim under her wing as her first true apprentice.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage can be pre-ordered right now, and those who do so will receive a bonus quest called The Forty Thieves.