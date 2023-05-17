Assassin’s Creed Mirage Release Date and Gameplay Info Leak

Following several delays, the new Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date has seemingly leaked. According to French YouTuber j0nathan, who has a pretty good track record when it comes to Ubisoft leaks, Mirage could now be targeting an October release date.

J0nathan claims (via ResetEra) that if all goes according to plan, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will release on October 12, 2023, but there is a slight chance it’ll be pushed into November. However, the YouTuber claims that this is the maximum the release date could be pushed to.

The leak coincides with Ubisoft announcing a 40% increase in Assassin’s Creed development staff. Although the company didn’t announce a release date, it did confirm previous reports that Mirage has been pushed to Q4 2023 at minimum.

Elsewhere in his video, j0nathan said that Mirage’s gameplay will be similar to Origins in that there will be plenty of gadgets and items at players’ disposal during missions. The skill tree will also reportedly be similar, albeit smaller.

The good news for fans of the original games is that Mirage is rumored to have taken notes from 2007’s Assassin’s Creed. There will be four main assassination targets, according to j0nathan, and players will have to investigate them before taking them out. The bad news? Don’t expect parkour similar to Unity.

Overall, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a much smaller game — compared to recent entries — born out of a supposedly canceled Valhalla DLC featuring Basim.