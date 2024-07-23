Assassin’s Creed Shadows Devs Address Japanese Fans Over Yasuke Controversy

Ubisoft has released an official statement on Assassin’s Creed Shadows Yasuke controversy, and has specifically addressed concerns raised by Japanese fans. The developer has stressed that Assassin’s Creed games were never meant to be “factual representations of history.”

Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ depiction of Yasuke is ‘a matter of debate and discussion’

In a statement posted on X, Ubisoft acknowledged that Yasuke’s status as a samurai is a subject of debate, and said that it was cognizant of this when it began crafting AC Shadows’ narrative. “We have woven this carefully into our narrative and with our other lead character, the Japanese shinobi Naoe, who is equally important in the game, our dual protagonists provide players with different gameplay styles,” the statement reads.

Ubisoft added that it has “extensively” consulted historians, researchers, and its team in Japan throughout the development process. However, the studio further acknowledged that some of AC Shadows’ marketing and promotional materials may have missed the mark and caused concern among Japanese players. For this, Ubisoft has issued an apology.

The Assassin's Creed Shadows team has a message for our Japanese community. pic.twitter.com/AIyWNU9YhG — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) July 23, 2024

All that said, Ubisoft is pressing ahead with its creative vision for AC Shadows, and has said that while it continues to value feedback, it expects players not to direct vitriol towards its external and internal partners.