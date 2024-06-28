Ubisoft Condemns Harassment of Assassin’s Creed Shadows Devs

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has made a rare statement condemning the ongoing harassment of Assassin’s Creed Shadows developers over the game’s protagonist, Yasuke. Internet trolls have been identifiying and targeting the game’s devs over what they consider historical inaccuracies, with notable conservative figures like Elon Musk also weighing in on the matter.

During an interview about the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Guillemot was asked what “dismays” and excites him about the games industry. Responding to the former, the Ubisoft head honcho carefully chose his words and didn’t bring up any names, but it’s pretty evident what he was referring to.

“One thing I am concerned about right now is the malicious and personal online attacks that have been directed at some of our team members and partners,” Guillemot said. “I want to make it clear that we, at Ubisoft, condemn these hateful acts in the strongest possible terms, and I encourage the rest of the industry and players to denounce them, too.”

Guillemot added that he will continue to support the work of his teams and “will always trust in their creative choices.”

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will release on November 15, 2024.