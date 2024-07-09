Ubisoft Apologizes to Japanese Group for Assassin’s Creed Shadows Art Infringement

Ubisoft Japan has issued an apology to a local historical re-enactment group for the unauthorized use of its flag in Assassin’s Creed Shadows concept art. The flag in question, pictured above and below, belongs to the Sekigahara Teppo-tai.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows will scrub stolen flag art with one exception
As reported by Siliconera, the issue was first brought to light by the re-enactment group on X back in June. It alleged that Ubisoft had neither approached the group nor sought permission for using its real world flag in the game.
This week, Ubisoft acknowledged that it has received a notice from Sekigahara Teppo-tai regarding the infringement. The developer has since issued an apology, which the group has accepted.
Going forward, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will not be using the flag in game or anywhere else. However, Ubisoft has said that the game’s art book, which is included in the collector’s edition, is already in print and thus the art cannot be scrubbed from it.
Sekigahara Teppo-tai seems to have accepted this, but it’s unclear if Ubisoft has offered any compensation for the use of the flag in the art book or not.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows will release on November 15, 2024.