Assassin’s Creed Shadows Release Date and DLC Leaked – Report

Ubisoft may have accidentally leaked Assassin’s Creed Shadows release date via its own YouTube channels. Following yesterday’s confirmation of the game’s subtitle (previously code named RED) as well as the announcement of its world premiere, fans spotted Shadows release date in several Ubisoft YouTube channels’ descriptions before they were scrubbed.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will apparently release on Friday, November 15, 2024. It doesn’t look like this release date is a placeholder or a mistake on Ubisoft’s part as it seems to align with the series’ recent release pattern.

As for Shadows’ DLC, a leaker who revealed the game’s title just ahead of its announcement claims to have datamined information pertaining to a Season Pass that’ll cost $40. The Season Pass will allegedly contain two individual expansions as well as something called a “Welcome Pack” that contains in-game currency called Helix. The Welcome Pack will grant players 4,200 Helix.

Those who want to purchase the content separately will have to fork out $35 for the Welcome Pack alone, and $25 each for the expansions. And of course, Helix will be sold separately in various denominations, per the leak below:

Assassin’s Creed Shadows – Prices

——

Season Pass – $/€40

Welcome Pack (4200 Helix) – $/€35

Expansion 1 – $/€25

Expansion 2 – $/€25



—-Currency Packs—-

500 Helix – $/€5

1050 Helix – $/€10

2300 Helix – $/€20

4200 Helix – $/€35

6600 Helix – $/€5” — Frax (@Ubisoft_Frax) May 13, 2024

It is also claimed that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be the first current-gen-only AC game, which was expected. We’ll find more information when Ubisoft “officially” announces everything tomorrow, May 15.