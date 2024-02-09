Assassin’s Creed Japan Game (Code Named Red) Release Date Window Confirmed

After months of rumors and speculations, Ubisoft has confirmed the release date window for Assassin’s Creed Japan game, code named Red. The developer revealed in its latest earnings report that AC Red is slated for release in FY 2025, which means that it’ll be out no later than March 31, 2025.

Insiders have previously indicated that AC Red will be out sometime in holiday 2024. One report has further narrowed this release window down to November 2024. Looking at Ubisoft’s history of Assassin’s Creed game releases, it seems likely that these reports are correct. That said, in the same earnings report, Ubisoft confirmed that Star Wars Outlaws is still scheduled for 2024, so it remains to be seen how it spreads the two titles out.

“We’re gearing up for a very promising lineup for fiscal year 2025, including the upcoming

release of Star Wars Outlaws in 2024,” Ubisoft wrote, stating that the game should be “a major milestone” because of the franchise’s appeal and the fact that Outlaws will be its first attempt at a vast open world game. Ubisoft also acknowledged that AC Red’s feudal Japan setting has been “long awaited.”