Assassin’s Creed Hexe Will Be a Somewhat ‘Linear’ Witchcraft Game – Report

Ubisoft‘s upcoming Assassin’s Creed game code named Hexe will be “a more linear” experience compared to some recent games in the series, according to known insider Tom Henderson. Ubisoft hasn’t said anything about the game beyond confirming its existence in 2022, but we do know that it revolves around witchcraft.

Writing for his publication Insider Gaming, Henderson claims that Hexe will release in 2026 via the AC Infinity hub. Rumor has it that Hexe will be set in 16th-century Europe where the holy Roman empire was at its peak.

Henderson says that Hexe will be a somewhat linear game with open-world elements, similar to the older Assassin’s Creed games as well as last year’s Mirage. It’ll reportedly feature a female protagonist named Elsa, who has supernatural abilities. Insider Gaming was able to obtain early footage of Hexe, in which Elsa is being hunted by German soldiers. She uses a spell to possess a cat and then uses that cat to distract the soldiers and get away from them.

Henderson says that the footage he saw featured a dark and gloomy environment with cobblestone streets. He further claims that Hexe will have a “fear” system inspired by AC Syndicate‘s Jack The Ripper DLC.